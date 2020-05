Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 11:19 Hits: 3

Many regulatory changes have been introduced around the world in the last two months, understandably in haste, as national policymakers responded to the COVID-19 crisis with measures to keep credit flowing to affected economic sectors. Sadly, unlike after the 2007-09 global financial crisis, signs of international cooperation are few.

