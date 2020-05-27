The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

COVID Racial Data Tracker: Ibram X. Kendi on How Better Data Reveals the True Toll of the Pandemic

Ibram X. Kendi says early media coverage of COVID-19 as “the great equalizer” missed the racial impact of the disease. But it soon became clear “that it was Latino Americans and African Americans and Native Americans in particular who were disproportionately being infected and dying.” The award-winning author and founding director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University joins us to discuss why he started the COVID Racial Data Tracker.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/5/27/the_covid_racial_data_tracker

