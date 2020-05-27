The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Horrifying Neglect : COVID-19 Deaths in ICE Custody Spark New Calls for Mass Release of Prisoners

Calls are growing for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release people from detention during the pandemic, as two people have died from COVID-19 while in custody. We speak with The Intercept’s Ryan Devereaux, who reported on how Carlos Ernesto Escobar Mejia, held at the Otay Mesa Detention Center, suffered horrifying neglect before he passed away. We are also joined by Erika Andiola with RAICES Action. “None of those folks — especially people who migrated seeking asylum — they did not do anything to deserve a life sentence in a detention center,” Andiola notes.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/5/27/ice_jails_covid_deaths

