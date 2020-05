Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 23:00 Hits: 4

A Ukrainian court has found a university student guilty of torching an RFE/RL reporter’s car, a decision that media organization's president said brings prosecutors closer to apprehending the organizers of the premeditated crime.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-media-rferl-crime/30636144.html