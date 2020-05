Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 00:49 Hits: 4

Two Russian Su-35 fighter jets flew in an unsafe and unprofessional manner while intercepting a U.S. Navy P-8A maritime patrol aircraft over international waters in the Eastern Mediterranean, the U.S. Navy said.

