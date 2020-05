Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 06:24 Hits: 4

A second Iranian tanker carrying gasoline and oil derivatives has arrived at crisis-stricken Venezuela's main oil refinery, amid escalating tensions between Washington and the two U.S.-sanctioned countries.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/second-iranian-oil-tanker-arrives-at-venezuela-s-largest-refinery/30636835.html