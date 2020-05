Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 08:31 Hits: 6

In an unprecedented move, the former head of the Russian region of Chuvashia, Mikhail Ignatyev, has filed a lawsuit against President Vladimir Putin challenging a presidential decree that removed him from office in January.

