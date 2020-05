Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 01:37 Hits: 4

Even as the state COVID-19 cases in Georgia surged over Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Brian Kemp claimed Tuesday that his state could “safely host” the Republican National Convention should President Donald Trump…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/georgia-gov-kemp-offers-to-safely-host-gop-convention-after-covid-19-cases-spike-in-his-state/