Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 04:45 Hits: 4

Human rights groups say children in conflict regions aren't receiving enough support. Children who have escaped from Boko Haram are treated with suspicion in Nigeria, while schools are closing in Burkina Faso.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-children-left-behind-in-west-africa-s-conflict-torn-regions/a-53579508?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf