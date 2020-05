Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 06:52 Hits: 5

Demonstrators in Hong Kong are protesting a bill that would make it illegal to abuse the Chinese national anthem. Police have fired pepper ball rounds into crowds that tried to gather near the city-state's legislature.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hong-kong-police-put-down-protests-on-national-anthem-bill/a-53581244?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf