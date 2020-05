Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 07:12 Hits: 5

France's economy is on course to contract 20% in the second quarter from the previous three months as the country emerges from a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, the INSEE official statistics agency estimated on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200527-french-economy-to-shrink-by-20-in-second-quarter-as-recession-deepens