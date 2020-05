Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 07:26 Hits: 5

No screaming on the rollercoaster, socially distant spooks in the haunted house and please refrain from high-fiving your favourite superhero: welcome to Japanese amusement parks in the coronavirus era.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/covid-19-japan-funfairs-rollercoaster-no-screaming-distancing-12774276