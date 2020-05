Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 08:13 Hits: 5

Iran's parliament reconvened on Wednesday after the Feb. 21 elections under strict health protocols and social distancing rules to ward off the coronavirus in one of the hardest-hit Middle Eastern countries.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/iran-reconvenes-parliament-under-strict-covid-19-curbs-12774828