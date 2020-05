Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 08:09 Hits: 5

Many on the left still cling to the hope that the COVID-19 crisis will revive state power on behalf of the powerless. But those in authority have never hesitated to harness massive government intervention to the preservation of oligarchic power. Why should a pandemic change that?

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/bleak-preliminary-history-of-2020s-by-yanis-varoufakis-2020-05