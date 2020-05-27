Trump adviser blasted for describing U.S. workers as 'human capital stock' ready to return to jobs

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 02:20 Hits: 10

When speaking to CNN’s Dana Bash on State of the Union last Sunday, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett replied to a simple question about unemployment numbers in an incredibly cringe-worthy—and revealing— way. Bash asked if Hassett thought unemployment numbers would stay in double digits (which is where they are now) through November. Hassett replied by breezily referring to people as “human capital stock.” Mind you, “stock” usually refers to farm animals, and as pointed out by The Independent, the term “human stock” has been associated with eugenics.

“Our capital stock hasn’t been destroyed, our human capital stock is ready to get back to work, and so there are lots of reasons to believe that we can get going way faster than we have in previous crises,” Hassett said on CNN.

Here is that clip.

White House adviser Kevin Hassett: "Our human capital stock is ready to go back to work." #HumanCapitalStockpic.twitter.com/Yl9KwJf6KP May 25, 2020

Surprising no one, Hassett also dismissed calls for additional funding from state and local governments as “kind of absurd” and used the term “bailouts.” Hassett has suggested the economy will turn around enough that a Phase Four economic relief stimulus won’t be needed. Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently went viral for reminding the Republican-controlled Senate that “hunger doesn’t take a pause,” urging legislators not to dawdle on the next phase of coronavirus relief.

People on Twitter are horrified by Hassett’s language.

Human Capital Stock. An ugly term w ugly history, but for many powerful ppl itÃ¢Â�Â�s their most honest view of workers: human stock. By their logic, the moment a person stops being useful to profit motive (retirement, health, etc) they are a liability. ThatÃ¢Â�Â�s the system we live in. https://t.co/ZihhtaI00W May 26, 2020

Wait, I just want to be -- he's referring to people, to workers, as "human capital stock?" https://t.co/pm9LotXdJ4 May 25, 2020

The phrase "human capital stock" is repugnant. They're more than happy to lose as many "units" of our existing stocks as it takes to win an election. "Sure, you may lose some units you care about. But, remember, we have plenty more where they came from. So, no biggie." https://t.co/ohvLDXKqTC May 25, 2020

This is jarring because my enslaved ancestors were literally human capital stock. No matter what, they were always told to go back to work. This could be 1820. https://t.co/QewmHrigLL May 25, 2020

Mind you, Hassett himself said, “It is scary to go to work” in the White House, adding that he thought he would be a “lot safer if I was sitting at home” when speaking to CBS during a Face the Nation interview in early May.

In terms of the original question of unemployment numbers, Hassett suggested that next month’s numbers will be “quite a bit higher,” but will start to trend down after June. "So of course, he stated, “you could still not be back to full employment by September or October.”

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1947744