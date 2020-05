Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 18:01 Hits: 3

The United States, Canada, and 14 European states say Russia has failed to respond to serious human rights violations and abuses in the North Caucasus region of Chechnya, where a "climate of impunity" continues to prevail against human rights defenders, journalists, and members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community.

