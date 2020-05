Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 19:55 Hits: 3

A proposed new law to create a "uniform federal database" in Russia infringes on the right to privacy and weakens protection of personal data for the country's entire population, Human Rights Watch says.

