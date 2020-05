Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 20:29 Hits: 3

Some Republicans, including President Donald Trump and White House Senior Adviser Kevin Hassett, have recently proposed a holiday on capital gains taxes — which, they claim, would stimulate the U.S.…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/an-economics-columnist-explains-how-the-gops-new-plan-could-permanently-hobble-the-federal-government/