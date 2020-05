Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 17:41 Hits: 3

If China doesn't face serious consequences for its assault on Hong Kong's civil liberties, a military attack on Taiwan is only a matter of time, says Alexander Görlach.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-hong-kong-is-lost/a-53576531?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf