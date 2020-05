Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 19:16 Hits: 3

As Nordic countries ponder opening borders with each other, concerns have been raised about Sweden's inclusion. The country's COVID-19 death toll is nearly four times the total of its neighbors.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/sweden-says-exclusion-from-nordic-travel-zone-would-be-political/a-53577098?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf