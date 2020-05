Category: World Published on Monday, 25 May 2020 21:03 Hits: 0

The World Health Organization said Monday it had temporarily suspended clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for COVID-19 being carried out across a range of countries as a precautionary measure.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200525-who-halts-study-of-coronavirus-drug-hydroxychloriquine-trump-touted