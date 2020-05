Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 18:28 Hits: 3

France on Tuesday reported 83 new deaths in hospital from the coronavirus over the last 24 hours as key indicators remained steady two weeks into the relaxation of a lockdown.

