Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 20:02 Hits: 4

SANTIAGO: Shares in Latin America's largest airline plunged 35 per cent on the Santiago stock exchange on Tuesday (May 26) after LATAM filed for bankruptcy in the US. LATAM has suffered a drastic slump in business due to the coronavirus pandemic that last month saw it scale back operations by 95 ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/shares-latin-america-biggest-airline-covid-19-coronavirus-12772446