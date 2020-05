Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 16:20 Hits: 3

South Korea has rightly received international acclaim for its COVID-19 response. It should now apply the same ambition and acumen to lay the groundwork for a more productive, sustainable, and inclusive economy.

