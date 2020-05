Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 16:55 Hits: 3

The Franco-German proposal for a COVID-19 recovery fund is not quite the “Hamiltonian moment” that some have claimed. But, by reshaping the debate on risk mutualization and the benefits of transfers, it could set the stage for one.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/france-germany-covid19-recovery-fund-eu-by-lucrezia-reichlin-2020-05