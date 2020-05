Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 10:43 Hits: 3

A Melbourne court banned media from reporting details of a historic sex abuse case involving Cardinal George Pell. Dozens of journalists now face charges for allegedly breaching that order.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/australia-journalists-face-trial-over-cardinal-pell-sex-abuse-case/a-53567521?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf