French hospitals deploy mobile teams to track and trace Covid-19 cases

Hospitals in the Paris region have set up mobile teams to test suspected Covid-19 cases at their homes and trace the people they have been in contact with. Some 900 volunteers have signed up for the so-called "Covisan" programme, hailing from all walks of life. "The sooner the virus is detected, the faster the transmission chain can be interrupted," says one resident of the French capital after receiving a visit from a Covisan team. Click on the player aboive to watch the report by FRANCE 24's Luke Shrago, Bernoît Perrochais and Natalia Ruiz Giraldo.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20200526-french-hospitals-deploy-mobile-teams-to-track-and-trace-covid-19-cases

