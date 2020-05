Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 16:16 Hits: 6

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombian seamstress Nazly Penagos got an unusual offer from her boss: come live inside the Bogota factory to reduce the chance of getting sick with the novel coronavirus.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/05/27/colombian-factory-adds-bedrooms-for-workers-as-economy-slowly-reopens