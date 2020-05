Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 14:31 Hits: 3

Merck & Co Inc , which has largely kept to the sidelines of the race for COVID-19 treatments, said it was buying Austrian vaccine maker Themis Bioscience and would collaborate with research nonprofit IAVI to develop two separate vaccines.

