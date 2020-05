Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 14:40 Hits: 3

ROME: Renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli said on Tuesday (May 26) he had caught the novel coronavirus but was now recovered, describing the experience as "a nightmare". Bocelli, who has been blind since age 12, raised spirits in Italy during the pandemic, which has killed nearly 33,000 people ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/italy-andrea-bocelli-covid-19-milan-duomo-concert-12771808