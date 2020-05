Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 15:45 Hits: 4

Keisha Lance Bottoms and Stacey Abrams – the Atlanta mayor and the former Georgia governor candidate – are top contenders in Joe Biden's list of potential running mates. It's "inspiring" to watch "two black women from the South be elevated," said state party chairwoman.

