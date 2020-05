Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 15:55 Hits: 4

Slum dwellers have received little or no government aid during the coronavirus so communities are coming together to help the most vulnerable. A mask-making initiative is one of dozens of projects across shanty towns from Brazil to Venezuela, Colombia to Mexico.

