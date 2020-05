Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 11:16 Hits: 3

For now, the European Central Bank’s new €750 billion Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program is the only game in town for ensuring that the eurozone survives the COVID-19 crisis intact. The ECB should strengthen its bazooka to prevent the pandemic from causing even more damage.

