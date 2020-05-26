Daily Kos Radio is LIVE at 9 AM ET!

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 11:00 Hits: 3

OK, we’re back live from the Memorial Day weekend. And by “we,” I mean you. Of course, I also plan to be there. And if Joan McCarter is up for it, that never hurts anything, either! But bear in mind that it’s hard to remember it’s Tuesday after a three-day weekend. And a three-day weekend during a pandemic quarantine? Fugghedaboutit!

Anyway, since you’re all going to be there, I think Joan and I should come along for the ride. Let’s get back to not going in to work!