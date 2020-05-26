Cheers and Jeers: Tuesday

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 11:47 Hits: 3

Energize An Ally Tuesday

You'll forgive me if I seem a little discombobulated this morning. I heard that the president may have gotten a finger blister while golfing over the weekend. I'm not sure if it happened during his Saturday or Sunday round at his posh Virginia resort, but it kills me to think our glorious warrior leader might be experiencing slight discomfort on one or more one of his little hand piggies.

I was all set to ask for donations to the National Dotard Finger Blister Relief Fund. But then I remembered that today we’re crossing the 100,000-death mark because of his blisteringly-incompetent handling of the coronavirus, so we're moving to Plan B: re-upping our support for the seven hand-picked organizations Daily Kos has adopted to help soften the blow for the millions of us who need our blows softened. If you missed them last week they are…

These ones:

♡ One Fair Wage Emergency Coronavirus Tipped and Service Worker Support Fund provides cash assistance to restaurant workers, car service drivers, delivery workers, and personal service workers. ♡ Farmworkers Pandemic Relief Fund helps farmworkers purchase basic needs for their families, like groceries and hygienic supplies, utilities, and medical supplies. ♡ CDC Foundation is an independent nonprofit created by Congress to mobilize philanthropic and private-sector resources to support the CDC’s critical health protection work. ♡ Feeding America is a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks that feed more than 46 million people through food pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters. ♡ The National Diaper Bank Network helps families fill their diaper needs because there are no state or federal child safety-net programs that allocate money for that crucial need. ♡ Meals on Wheels supports the elderly, disabled, chronically ill and home-bound by delivering nutritious meals and, in the process, providing regular check-ins to make sure they’re okay. ♡ The National Domestic Works Alliance provides financial support for domestic workers, enabling them to stay home and healthy while slowing the spread of the Coronavirus.

Since this pandemic and the damage it's leaving in its wake aren’t going away anytime soon, these groups need continued support, week after week, which is why C&J is committed to keeping the spotlight shining on them. Since ActBlue is the portal we’re using, you can make a donation to one group or mix and match, for which we, and they, thank you.

And because we're minutes from passing the 100,000 death toll, I'm allocating my weekly donation to the Diaper Bank as a symbol of my regard for the president's intellectual capacity and maturity. I'm sure he'll be thrilled.

And now, our feature presentation…

-

Cheers and Jeers for Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Note: Attention drivers. The mask you're wearing while you're breathing behind the wheel does not offer protection for what could happen when you're texting behind the wheel. Thanks. —Mgt.

-

By the Numbers:

161 days!!!

Days 'til the general election: 161

Approval of Trump's handling of the pandemic today, versus 55% two months ago, according to ABC News polling: 39%

Current Biden-Trump voter preference numbers in Michigan, according to PPP: 51%-45%

Frequent Fox News viewers who believe Bill Gates is plotting to use a mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19 to implant microchips in people & track their movements, according to Yahoo! News-YouGov polling: 50%

Frequent MSNBC viewers who believe the same thing: 15%

Number of women now leading Fortune 500 companies, versus 33 last year: 37

Percent chance that talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder is being discontinued in the U.S. and Canada due to recent lawsuits linking it to ovarian cancer: 100%

-

Puppy Pic of the Day:Special delivery…

-

JEERS to keeping count. The Covid-19 pandemic rolls not-so-merrily along, and our macabre Monday tradition of maintaining a benchmark of the awfulness for the C&J historical record continues. Let’s check the most depressing tote board in the world with all due reluctance:

7 Weeks Ago: 288,000 confirmed cases, 7,000 deaths. 5 Weeks Ago: 560,000 confirmed cases, 22,000 deaths 3 Week Ago: 987,000 confirmed cases, 55,000 deaths. What could go wrong? 1 week ago: 1.5 million confirmed cases, 90,000 deaths This Morning: 1.7 million confirmed cases, 99,807 deaths

Trump marked the occasion over the weekend by golfing, which was quickly followed by this brutal ad. And they didn’t even have the courtesy to shout "fore" before it hit him in the head. Good.

CHEERS to sciencing the shit outta this thing. Here's a placebo-controlled ray of hope from the lab coats in Lab Land. Less time in the hospital recovering from the virus means faster turnaround time, which means less stress on our hospitals:

Anti-viral drug remdesivir cuts recovery times in coronavirus patients, according to the full results of a trial published Friday night, three weeks after America’s top infectious diseases expert said the study showed the medication has “clear-cut” benefits. More fond farewells to recovered Covid patients = good! Complete results from the research, which was carried out by US government agency the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), were published by leading medical periodical the New England Journal of Medicine.

Oh my god. This is incredible. This is stupendous. This is outright amazing. A government agency did something useful during the Trump years. Somebody commission an NIAID statue on the National Mall stat.

CHEERS to the birthday legislator. Happy birthday to reliably progressive congresswoman Jan Schakowsky of Illinois' 9th District, who turns hrffhrrf years old today. She won her first election in 1999 and has landslided (landslode?) her pitiful opponents to re-election ever since. She has her own video version of Cheers and Jeers that she calls Plans and Pans. Here's her latest in which she talks about the Heroes Act that passed the house earlier this month:

-

Today in the C&J cafeteria: Chicago-style deep-dish pizza...and no effing knife and fork.

-

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

"We're just having a bit of an earthquake here": New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern barely skipped a beat when a quake struck during a live TV interview. https://t.co/tKLFX9Kn5apic.twitter.com/n97xbTGaRu May 25, 2020

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

JEERSto the goose-stepper-in-chief. Since the broadcast and dead-tree media are fixated on Joe Biden's non-scandal in which he said something clumsy about the black vote and then clarified and apologized while the African-American community responded with, "we're cool," we'll catapult the jaw-dropper President Donald Trump let fly last week in Detroit when…

…he praised Henry Ford, the founder of Ford Motor Co., as having “good bloodlines,” following his tour of a Michigan tour plant.Henry Ford was among the most influential anti-Semitic figures in the U.S. in the early 20th century. He held deeply prejudiced personal views, and his anti-Semitic writings were admired and praised by Adolf Hitler. Through his Michigan hometown newspaper, The Dearborn Independent, Ford disseminated hundreds of articles that claimed the existence of an international Jewish conspiracy that served as a rationale for anti-Semitism. […] But Biden’s the “racist.” Sure, Jan. In 1938, a year before Hitler’s invasion of Poland, the Nazi regime bestowed on Ford the Grand Cross of the German Eagle, the highest decoration Nazi Germany could award a foreigner.

Trump is also known to have kept a book of Hitler speeches by his bedside, and we all know from the Charlottesville riot who he considers "very fine people." So I think the point here is obvious: shame on you, Joe!

CHEERS to sweet libation. 90 years ago, in 1930, the Supreme Court ruled that buying liquor does not violate the Constitution. Afterward they reached for the flasks strapped to their shins and toasted their fine work.

-

Ten years ago in C&J: May 26, 2010

CHEERS to soft landings. Apparently one of the consumer items that's particularly sensitive to economic fluctuations is the humble mattress. When sales start springing back, it tends to signal the end of a sagging economy. And I'm happy to report that things are looking Sealy Posturepederrrrrific...

"We're still down a little from 2008, but let me tell you, it's fabulous," Hammer said. "You have no idea the difference we've seen this year." Previous recessions have shown that when economic downturns end, mattress sales turn up again. … And because the slump was deeper in 2008 and last year than previous recessions, manufacturers and retailers are hoping the bounce-back effect also will be bigger than ever.

Good. Sounds like a few jobs might crop up as a result. But, as always, if you remove the tag... [runs finger across throat].

-

And just one more…

CHEERS to a brief moment of meta madness. Happy blogiversary to the persnicketiest band of muckrakers and misfits in Blogger Land. It all started when a dirty fucking hippie named Markos Hemp Flower Rainbow Moonbat Ocasio-Cortez Moulitsas emerged from his deep-state law school cocoon, flapped his tie-dye wings on May 26, 2002, and proclaimed: “I am progressive. I am liberal. I make no apologies.” It's been all high-quality blah blah blah ever since.

"The" Daily Kos percolated for several months before I discovered it (via the Dean for America blog) and got addicted to the weekly 2004 primary “cattle calls” (which were Revived for 2020, delighting audiences around the globe). After that, all hell broke loose and it's been a sprint for world domination ever since. (Peru signed its surrender papers yesterday and, in keeping with our time-honored custom, we ransacked the presidential palace and used the spoils to buy several tons of Che berets and chardonnay.

Daily Kos sponsored the candidates forum last year at Netroots Nation in Philadelphia.

Today we have an amazing Elections Team, a radio crew led by dulcet-toned David Waldman, an activism and community-building arm, amazing front-page and diary contributors (of note: Mark Sumner's Covid updates and Joan McCarter's laser-focus on the doings in the Senate), award-winning cartoonists who regularly draw a crowd, and groups within the community that focus on everything from environmental issues and labor to pooties and the day's top comments.

We also raise a ton of money and generate grassroots support for campaigns at the local, state, and federal level.

Team Kos on the ground with Reb. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

Among our registered members: Elizabeth Warren, Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, Ted Kennedy (RIP), Stacey Abrams, Howard Dean, and Stephen Colbert.

Despite the meta wars, sigh-inducing GBCWs, and the sheer crazy volume of information that gets posted every day, The 'The' "The" Daily Kos is still a vital national source of netroots-level analysis, opinion, issue-vetting, fundraising, snarking, storytelling and flying furniture, and only a fool would try to herd our breed of cats. So from all of me to all of you—especially you, Kos, our mighty Keyboard Kingpin and your “squadrons of rabid lambs”—Happy #18 from user ID #2574. May your hearts remain progressive...and your hands always be filled with pies.

Have a tolerable Tuesday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-

Today's Shameless C&J Testimonial "Bill in Portland Maine is like a child who comes in with doggie doo on his shoes, and everybody who splashes in the kiddie pool with him has that on their shoes, too, for a very long time to come.” —Speaker Nancy Pelosi

-

