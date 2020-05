Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 12:21 Hits: 2

A 95-year-old World War II veteran in Ghana has walked 3 km a day for seven days to raise money to support health workers on the frontline of fighting the coronavirus in Africa.

