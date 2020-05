Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 14:04 Hits: 3

S M Shahin Alam's village in southern Bangladesh has been ravaged by Cyclone Amphan. "Climate change is slowly killing us, yet the international community is not doing anything to save us," he tells DW.

