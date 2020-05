Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 16:03 Hits: 5

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte did not visit his 96-year-old mother for more than eight weeks until hours before her death this month due to lockdown measures in the Netherlands, his office said on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/05/27/dutch-pm-did-not-visit-dying-mother-until-end-due-to-coronavirus-rules--statement