Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 14:44 Hits: 3

Russia will hold its Second World War Victory Day military parade that was postponed over the new coronavirus on June 24, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/putin-sets-new-date-for-red-square-military-parade-postponed-over-coronavirus-12771502