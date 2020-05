Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 12:29 Hits: 3

People around the world are going to court to challenge long-standing injustices made visible by the COVID-19 pandemic. How judges respond will indicate whether the current reconsideration of neoliberal economics is likely to be a temporary blip or part of a more enduring transformation of law and policymaking.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-three-legal-challenges-to-economic-injustice-by-james-a-goldston-2020-05