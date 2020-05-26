Trump dares to compare his COVID-19 response to the Obama/Biden handling of H1N1

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 15:30 Hits: 5

On Tuesday morning, Trump issued a long line of tweets on topics as vital to the nation as his repeated charge that Joe Scarborough got away with murder and making absolutely unsubstantiated claims about voting by mail. But Trump did manage to throw in at least a couple of coronavirus-related tweets before the day when the death toll officially crosses 100,000. First up, Trump claimed that his handling of the “China Virus” had gotten “great reviews.” And then, in the very same tweet, he complained that he had gotten “no credit” for all the good he had done. Just to be clear, Trump’s response to the COVID-19 crisis has garnered miserable reviews, and deserved much worse.

After a weekend in which Trump spent more time on insults and golf, it’s nice to know that he at least remembers there is a pandemic in progress. But the finishing note (so far) in Trump’s morning tweet session was throwing an insult at Joe Biden about the handling of the H1N1 pandemic in 2009 … and that deserves an updated look at the timelines of the two pandemics.

Trump calls the handling of H1N1 a “complete and total disaster.” Below is a detailed timeline comparing the two pandemics. However, here’s the short form: Within a week of the first H1N1 case, the CDC was working on a vaccine. Within two weeks the virus had been completely sequenced, President Obama had declared an emergency, a test was ready to ship, and the federal government distributed protective gear and antiviral drugs to states. Within three weeks, Obama had issued guidelines for school and business closures, and 1 million tests had been shipped to states. Six months after the first case, a vaccine was available and a federally managed vaccination program began.

The total number of people who died in the H1N1 pandemic over two years was fewer than the number who died from COVID-19 in the last two weeks.

Here’s what that Obama/Biden “disaster” looked like when lined up against the U.S. response to COVID-19 under Trump:

Proof of community spread in U.S. CDC begins work on candidate vaccine CDC activates emergency response center Additional cases in Texas show that H1N1 is already circulating widely in U.S. CDC completes genetic sequencing of H1N1 virus and publishes results WHO declares world health emergency President Obama declares H1N1 a national health emergency

CDC distributes 25% of antiviral drugs from national stockpile to states to prepare for treatment of local cases European Union suspends nonessential travel to United States following first confirmed case in Spain China reports first death from COVID-19 FDA approves the first test for H1N1 virus

Federal guidelines published recommending school closures

CDC reports first death from H1N1 flu Chinese authorities complete genetic sequence for the 2019 novel coronavirus WHO raises pandemic alert to Level 5 Thailand reports first known case of infection outside of China CDC begins shipping tests across the country as well as to WHO and other nations First test kits for COVID-19 are made widely available after development by German scientists CDC announces it will report probable cases in addition to confirmed cases to ensure resources are being allocated correctly Peak day of school closures; many schools dismiss early for the year CDC completes early testing and publishes guidelines and dosages for using antivirals in treating H1N1

CDC passes 1,000,000 tests shipped First case of COVID-19 in U.S. is a man returning from Wuhan to Washington state. Trump: “It’s going to be just fine.” Trump tweet: “China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!” With schools closed, widespread testing in place, and flu season waning with the onset of summer, the first wave of H1N1 cases begins a steep decline China imposes tough lockdown on Hubei Province, restricting travel and closing businesses and schools CDC announces development of its own test

China begins using antibody test that can detect both active and recovered cases Total U.S. deaths — 1 Total U.S. deaths — 0 WHO provides first shipment of 250,000 test kits to 150 countries FDA approves test kit developed by CDC CDC ships a total of 90 test kits Threat assessment from Director of National Intelligence showing that “the U.S. is unprepared for a global pandemic” is due at House Intelligence Committee. Report is withheld. CDC announces an error in tests and withdraws shipments in progress First case of suspected community transmission within the United States is identified in California

Trump: “When you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down close to zero, that's a pretty good job we've done.”

Mike Pence named head of Coronavirus Task Force Slow spread of virus continues through summer, reaching all 50 states by June 19 First death from COVID-19 within the United States

Only three public health labs have CDC tests Total U.S. deaths — 16 Total U.S. deaths — 1 CDC allows others within U.S. to begin development of their own tests

First case confirmed in New York Mike Pence insists that 1,000,000 tests have been shipped

Actual number of tests conducted is less than 2,000 Donald Trump declares national health emergency

CDC provides first guidance warning against large gatherings COVID-19 cases confirmed in all 50 states Total U.S. deaths — 153 Total U.S. deaths — 2,583 Clinical trials of vaccine begin Hospitals across the country still unable to provide tests, even for most people showing symptoms Trump: “Light at the end of the tunnel.” Total U.S. deaths — 204 Total U.S. deaths — 12,841 Dr. Anthony Fauci notes that U.S. “does not yet have the critical testing and tracing procedures needed to begin reopening”

Trump sends “liberate” tweets demanding that states reopen and encouraging protests Texas Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick says, "[...] there are more important things than living" to justify state reopening despite surge in cases

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announces complete reopening of state on April 20 including "gyms, hair salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors." H1N1 cases increase with end of summer

CDC issues nationwide guidelines to businesses

CDC issues nationwide guidelines to schools and universities Total U.S. deaths — 506 Total U.S. deaths — 63,856 Trump repeats claims that H1N1 response was “a complete disaster” Total U.S. deaths — 100,000 FDA announces approval of four different H1N1 vaccines Total U.S. deaths — 1,062 States place first orders for H1N1 vaccines Official national vaccination campaign begins Total U.S. deaths — 1,655 President Obama issues second national emergency declaration to provide funds for vaccine distribution to states Peak number of H1N1 cases reported Total U.S. deaths — 2,659 First day without school closures since Day 13 Total U.S. deaths — 3,924 100 million doses of vaccine available Total U.S. deaths — 12,469 H1N1 epidemic officially ends in United States WHO declares end of pandemic

