Trump dares to compare his COVID-19 response to the Obama/Biden handling of H1N1

On Tuesday morning, Trump issued a long line of tweets on topics as vital to the nation as his repeated charge that Joe Scarborough got away with murder and making absolutely unsubstantiated claims about voting by mail. But Trump did manage to throw in at least a couple of coronavirus-related tweets before the day when the death toll officially crosses 100,000. First up, Trump claimed that his handling of the “China Virus” had gotten “great reviews.” And then, in the very same tweet, he complained that he had gotten “no credit” for all the good he had done. Just to be clear, Trump’s response to the COVID-19 crisis has garnered miserable reviews, and deserved much worse.
After a weekend in which Trump spent more time on insults and golf, it’s nice to know that he at least remembers there is a pandemic in progress. But the finishing note (so far) in Trump’s morning tweet session was throwing an insult at Joe Biden about the handling of the H1N1 pandemic in 2009 … and that deserves an updated look at the timelines of the two pandemics.
Trump calls the handling of H1N1 a “complete and total disaster.” Below is a detailed timeline comparing the two pandemics. However, here’s the short form: Within a week of the first H1N1 case, the CDC was working on a vaccine. Within two weeks the virus had been completely sequenced, President Obama had declared an emergency, a test was ready to ship, and the federal government distributed protective gear and antiviral drugs to states. Within three weeks, Obama had issued guidelines for school and business closures, and 1 million tests had been shipped to states. Six months after the first case, a vaccine was available and a federally managed vaccination program began.
The total number of people who died in the H1N1 pandemic over two years was fewer than the number who died from COVID-19 in the last two weeks.
Here’s what that Obama/Biden “disaster” looked like when lined up against the U.S. response to COVID-19 under Trump:
|Proof of community spread in U.S.
|CDC begins work on candidate vaccine
|CDC activates emergency response center
|Additional cases in Texas show that H1N1 is already circulating widely in U.S.
|CDC completes genetic sequencing of H1N1 virus and publishes results
|WHO declares world health emergency
|European Union suspends nonessential travel to United States following first confirmed case in Spain
|China reports first death from COVID-19
|Chinese authorities complete genetic sequence for the 2019 novel coronavirus
|WHO raises pandemic alert to Level 5
|Thailand reports first known case of infection outside of China
|CDC begins shipping tests across the country as well as to WHO and other nations
|First test kits for COVID-19 are made widely available after development by German scientists
|CDC announces it will report probable cases in addition to confirmed cases to ensure resources are being allocated correctly
|Peak day of school closures; many schools dismiss early for the year
|First case of COVID-19 in U.S. is a man returning from Wuhan to Washington state. Trump: “It’s going to be just fine.”
|Trump tweet: “China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!”
|With schools closed, widespread testing in place, and flu season waning with the onset of summer, the first wave of H1N1 cases begins a steep decline
|China imposes tough lockdown on Hubei Province, restricting travel and closing businesses and schools
|Total U.S. deaths — 1
|Total U.S. deaths — 0
|WHO provides first shipment of 250,000 test kits to 150 countries
FDA approves test kit developed by CDC
|CDC ships a total of 90 test kits
|Threat assessment from Director of National Intelligence showing that “the U.S. is unprepared for a global pandemic” is due at House Intelligence Committee. Report is withheld.
|CDC announces an error in tests and withdraws shipments in progress
|Slow spread of virus continues through summer, reaching all 50 states by June 19
|Total U.S. deaths — 16
|Total U.S. deaths — 1
|COVID-19 cases confirmed in all 50 states
|Total U.S. deaths — 153
|Total U.S. deaths — 2,583
|Clinical trials of vaccine begin
Hospitals across the country still unable to provide tests, even for most people showing symptoms
|Trump: “Light at the end of the tunnel.”
|Total U.S. deaths — 204
|Total U.S. deaths — 12,841
|Total U.S. deaths — 506
|Total U.S. deaths — 63,856
|Trump repeats claims that H1N1 response was “a complete disaster”
|Total U.S. deaths — 100,000
|FDA announces approval of four different H1N1 vaccines
|Total U.S. deaths — 1,062
|States place first orders for H1N1 vaccines
|Official national vaccination campaign begins
|Total U.S. deaths — 1,655
|President Obama issues second national emergency declaration to provide funds for vaccine distribution to states
|Peak number of H1N1 cases reported
|Total U.S. deaths — 2,659
|First day without school closures since Day 13
|Total U.S. deaths — 3,924
|100 million doses of vaccine available
|Total U.S. deaths — 12,469
|H1N1 epidemic officially ends in United States
|WHO declares end of pandemic
