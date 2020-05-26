Stay Home, Stay Safe, Be Kind: What New Zealand Can Teach the World About Eliminating COVID-19

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 12:46 Hits: 2

New Zealand implemented one of the earliest lockdowns and has largely succeeded in eliminating the coronavirus under the leadership of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Some of the country’s success has been attributed to her leadership, trust in science, and clear communication during the crisis. We get an update from Michael Baker, professor of public health at the University of Otago in Wellington, New Zealand. He is an epidemiologist and a member of the New Zealand Ministry of Health’s Technical Advisory Group. Baker has been advising the government on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their slogan is “Stay home, stay safe, and be kind.”

