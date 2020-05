Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 08:41 Hits: 7

A sister of jailed Kyrgyz politician Sadyr Japarov, Raikul Japarova, has been detained in Poland at the request of officials in Bishkek.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/sister-of-jailed-kyrgyz-politician-detained-in-poland-on-bishkek-s-request/30634983.html