Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 09:51 Hits: 22

President Donald Trump has been claiming that Democrats will do everything they can to promote voter fraud and rig the 2020 election in their favor. And according to an article…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/trump-is-claiming-that-democrats-will-try-to-rig-the-election-in-their-favor-while-democrats-fear-post-election-chaos-report/