Category: World Published on Monday, 25 May 2020 18:08 Hits: 3

Turkish military forces have reportedly occupied an island in the Evros River, the natural border between Turkey and Greece. Athens has denied the reports, yet relations between the Mediterranean neighbors remain tense.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/greece-turkey-in-border-dispute-after-alleged-island-occupation/a-53564277?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf