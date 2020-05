Category: World Published on Monday, 25 May 2020 20:06 Hits: 6

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jadwiga Emilewicz says her country is well-positioned to weather the economic crisis caused by COVID-19. She spoke to DW about the pandemic, and what it means for the European Union.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-crisis-a-new-chance-for-europe-says-poland-s-deputy-pm/a-53565136?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf