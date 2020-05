Category: World Published on Monday, 25 May 2020 22:11 Hits: 7

At least two people have caught the coronavirus from mink in the Netherlands, in probably the first mink-to-human transmission cases. The risk of infection outside mink farms is "negligible," Dutch officials said.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/mink-pass-coronavirus-to-humans-in-the-netherlands/a-53565241?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf