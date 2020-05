Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 03:32 Hits: 7

China's plans to impose a new security law on Hong Kong will "only target a handful of lawbreakers", the city's leader said Tuesday, as she tried to reassure international businesses and investors rattled by the proposal.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200526-hong-kong-s-leader-says-china-s-security-law-will-not-affect-city-s-rights-and-freedoms