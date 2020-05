Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 10:03 Hits: 7

YANGON: At least 200 houses and other buildings were destroyed by fire in a conflict-ridden state in Myanmar in an incident that has "all the hallmarks" of previous military arson attacks on villages, a rights group said Tuesday (May 26), citing satellite images and witnesses.

