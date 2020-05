Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 05:16 Hits: 6

Dozens of Australian journalists and news organisations will go on trial in November for allegedly violating a gag order barring coverage of Cardinal George Pell's sex crimes case, a judge said Tuesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/cardinal-george-pell-sex-crimes-australia-media-tried-contempt-12769806